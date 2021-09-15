1,600 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.