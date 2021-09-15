15,806 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,917 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $15,781,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

