1,565 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

