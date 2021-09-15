1,331 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

