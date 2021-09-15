12,312 Shares in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

High Tide stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. High Tide Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HITI. Desjardins began coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

