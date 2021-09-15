10,547 Shares in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in MedAvail by 262.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MedAvail by 231.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

