$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

