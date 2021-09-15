$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.