$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $554.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.