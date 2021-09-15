$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

