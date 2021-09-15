0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $24.04 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $24.04 million and $191,519.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

