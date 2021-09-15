-$0.65 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLAY opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

