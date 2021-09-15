$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,554. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

