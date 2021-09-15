-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion and a PE ratio of -147.21. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

