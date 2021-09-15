$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 148.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

