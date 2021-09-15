$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $18,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $10,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

