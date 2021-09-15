$0.07 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELY. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 2,376,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,540. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.