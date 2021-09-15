$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Livent reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after buying an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

