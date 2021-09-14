Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Critical Review

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zynex and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zynex and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.06%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Movano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.45 $9.07 million $0.26 48.35 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Summary

Zynex beats Movano on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

