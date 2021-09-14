Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $324.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform.

