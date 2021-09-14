Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $295.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

