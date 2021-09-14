Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $267.84 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

