Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

