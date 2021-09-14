Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.76. 180,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

