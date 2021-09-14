ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) vs. Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Critical Survey

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,590.28 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -44.21

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

