Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $436,045.15 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $436,045.15 and $4,177.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

