Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $528.57.

ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.97. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

