Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

