Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of CPT opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

