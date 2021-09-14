Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VIVE opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

