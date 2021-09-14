Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Shares of LSB Industries are going to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

