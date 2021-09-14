Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of FHTX traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 54,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $463.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.