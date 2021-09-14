Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of FHTX traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 54,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $463.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

