Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 2,231,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,348. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.