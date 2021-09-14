Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after buying an additional 394,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,093. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

