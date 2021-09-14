Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,093. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
