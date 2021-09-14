Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $86.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

QMCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 193,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 130.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quantum by 26.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 183.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.