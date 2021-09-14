Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

