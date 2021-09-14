Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Avantor has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

