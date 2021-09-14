Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.