Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.