Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $10.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 173,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,311. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,033 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

