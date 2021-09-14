Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $102.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.43 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $407.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 202,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

