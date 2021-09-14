Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.80 million and the lowest is $419.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

