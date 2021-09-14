Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

