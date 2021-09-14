Zacks: Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report sales of $119.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.04 million and the highest is $127.10 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $488.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500.02 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 989,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

