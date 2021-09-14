Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$4.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

RCL stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,461. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

