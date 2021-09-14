Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

