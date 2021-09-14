Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.02). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXAS traded down $3.97 on Monday, hitting $99.68. 1,178,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

