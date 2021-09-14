Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 50,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,318. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

