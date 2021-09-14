Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

