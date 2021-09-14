Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

