Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.51 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.