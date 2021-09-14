Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $313.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.80 million and the lowest is $308.84 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

